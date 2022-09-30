Maysville officials received good news Monday when they learned the city will receive a grant valued at more than $1.5 million.

A representative from the Eastern Lands Federal Highway Division announced that the city’s application for a Federal Lands Access Program grant was approved, according to City Manager Matt Wallingford.

The $1.656 million grant which includes the city’s 10 percent match, will be utilized for riverfront improvements from Limestone Landing to the Maysville River Park. Riverfront improvements were appropriated by the Maysville City Commission for the FY ’22 and ’23 budgets.

“Once we heard about the FLAP grant, we moved quickly to put in an application this past winter,” said Wallingford. “Receipt of this grant assures funding is available for completion of the entire riverfront project, which has been a priority of the city for a couple of years.”

He said the city commissioners held off on budgeted improvements when they were presented the grant opportunity. This enabled officials to expand the scope of the project in the application.

“We didn’t want to expend budgeted monies, knowing there was a chance we could get the greatest value for local tax dollars spent as the vast majority of the project could be federally funded,” Wallingford said.

City Projects Coordinator David Hord said “the plan is to make improvements along the river side of the floodwall and levee, including upgrades to Limestone Landing, Hardymon Landing, and the River Park dock area. These areas will benefit from new docks and slips, three-phase electric and accessible kayak/canoe launches. The plan also includes the purchase of a portable fuel trailer, along with a paved non-motorized path from the River Park to Limestone Landing that will be utilized by city crews for maintenance and upgrades to the floodwall.”

“Hardymon Landing will essentially be upgraded into a “mini-park” with the addition of public parking spaces,” Hord said.

According to Victor Elam, refuge manager for the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is honored to have the opportunity to work with many partners and the fine people of Maysville to sponsor this project that will provide more recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. Providing better opportunities to access the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge at the Manchester islands will provide the opportunity for people to enjoy their nearest National Wildlife Refuge and participate in activities such as the Ohio River Islands NWR Kayak Challenge.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said, “We truly appreciate the opportunity and cooperation of the Federal Lands Access Program and the State of Kentucky because of the economic, recreational and aesthetic impact this grant will have for Maysville, the area, and our citizens. This is a huge accomplishment for the City with most of the credit going to Maysville Project Coordinator, David Hord, City Manager, Matt Wallingford, Buffalo Trace Area Community Development Director, Kristie Dodge, and former Tourism Director, Lacey Holleran.”

“I’m elated with this Department of Interior Grant award and am confident it represents a transformative investment for Downtown Maysville, Mason County and our region. It underscores the efforts and renewed focus we’ve had on better utilizing our proximity to the Ohio River and the efforts and hard work of so many,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

“It also highlights the alignment and close relationship between the city, county, BTADD and many others who’ve all worked tirelessly to better our community. That alignment has served as a major catalyst for our positive momentum and continued success,” he said.

“I can’t say enough about the hard work from David Hord and Kristie Dodge for putting this application together so quickly and efficiently. I also would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Victor Elam with the Department of Interior and former Tourism Director Lacey Holleran for bringing this application to our attention, and their efforts in getting the right players to the table in order to apply. This money puts Maysville in the game for riverfront recreational and tourism activities. We have long played second-fiddle to neighboring communities who are not impeded by a floodwall or levee. Not anymore,” Wallingford said.

The project is eligible to start at the beginning of the federal fiscal year, which is Oct. 1, but the city will need to finalize the project with its selected engineering firm, Strand Engineers. This will include engineered plans, and environmental and species studies. Officials don’t anticipate actual work starting until at least the summer of 2023.