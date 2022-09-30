Cummins Nature Preserve is hosting its annual ‘Pumpkin Glow’ event on Oct. 28-30, from 7-10 each evening.

Director of CNP Grant Felice said all monetary donations this year go to benefit the Maysville ION Center for Domestic Violence Prevention.

“This is a community-sponsored event. Businesses, clubs, church groups, school groups, private citizens and citizen groups participate. They get together and decorate (carve) the pumpkins and put little tea lights in them then bring them to the preserve to donate the week of the event,” Felice said.

He said pumpkin donations can’t be accepted before Oct. 24, to ensure the carved creations are in good shape for the event.

Some organizations that have donated in the past were St. Patrick Church, the Maysville Younger Women’s Club and Maysville Rotary Club to name a few.

Felice said the first year the preserve did the event 200 pumpkins were donated and 400 the second year. He is hoping to see even more this year.

According to Felice, the pumpkins will be lined up on the Lake Trail which is closest to the parking lot and the trail usually takes 30-45 minutes to traverse for most people.

“It’s a pretty little walk and this will be 100 percent a fun time, I want to encourage everyone to participate and then come out and see their pumpkins all set up. That’s what most people like, to see how their pumpkins look set up and all lit up along the trail,” he said.

He said the greatest thing is that even the simplest pumpkin designs look fantastic in the preserve at night because it stays very dark on the property.

According to Felice at the end of the ‘Pumpkin Glow’ a representative from the ION Center has a table set up where donations will be accepted.

“Also there will be apple cider with cinnamon sticks in them passed out and the kids will be given candy before they leave,” he said.

He said there is no registration required to donate or be a part of the event and that parking will be easier than normal as there will be attendants directing the cars.

“I just want to say how much I appreciate all of the community support we have here. The ‘Pumpkin Glow’ is for one of the best causes we have here in Maysville (the ION Center) and I encourage everyone who can to participate,” he said.