BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury met earlier this month and returned several indictments.

Martin Dwayne Earlywine, 35, of Brooksville, was named in multiple indictments in relation to a July 31 incident when he allegedly entered the victim’s house with the intent to commit a crime and placed the victim in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical danger when he broke into her home and forcibly took a cell phone from her, according to the indictment.

The indictment also claims Earlywine obstructed or delayed the victim from completing a phone call to Bracken County Emergency Dispatch.

Earlywine was indicted for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, menacing, interfering with communications, and persistent felony offender in connection with a previous Harrison County conviction.

Earlywine was arrested on Aug. 8 and placed in the Mason County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Garrett Wayne Cooper, 24, of Brooksville, also face several charges after he allegedly, on July 4, crashed his vehicle into a building, causing a natural gas line to rupture, endangering the lives of of police officers Ian Kelsch and Chris Shields, He is also accused of destroying property belonging to several individuals, and by operating his vehicle in a manner that nearly caused a head-on collision with an unidentified motorists, according to the indictment.

Cooper is charged with reckless driving, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, and disregarding a stop sign.

Cooper was originally arrested and lodged in MCDC on July 6 and later released on $5,000 cash bond.

Two people are charged with an incident from May 6 and 7 after they allegedly received or retained a 16-foot trailer valued at more than $1,000 bu less than $10,000, knowing it had been stolen or having reason to believe it was stolen.

Billy Joe West, 49, of Brooksville, and Rebecca A. Blount, 44, both are charged with receiving stolen property more than $1,000 and less than $10,000 in connection with the incident. West is also charged with being a persistent felony offender.

Kristen Marie Wood, 30, is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance heroin third or greater offense and DUI first offense, in connection with a Nov. 21, 2021 incident.