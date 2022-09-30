Election Day is right around the corner and while you’ve seen the candidates’ signs everywhere and some have been campaigning for months, how much do you really know about these individuals?

What policies do they propose or which ones do they criticize? What are their visions for Mason County and how will they create jobs or bring new business endeavors into the area? Do they have improvements they hope to make while in office and which troublesome areas will they tackle?

The community has the opportunity to hear answers to some of these questions and more on Tuesday, October 4 when the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Ledger Independent and WFTM, hosts a Candidate Forum to inform citizens about their local candidates who are running for office.

The event brings together 20-plus candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at CrossPoint Community Church and will be moderated by Robert Roe, the station manager at WFTM, and Mary Ann Kearns, editor at the Ledger Independent.

Attendees will hear from candidates for the Mason County School Board, Mason County Coroner, Mason County Judge-Executive, House District 70 State Representative, District 19 Circuit Court Judge, Mason County Commission, and Maysville City Commission.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A virtual viewing option will be available on the Chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaysvilleMasonCoChamber.

Kaci Compton, the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, is looking forward to the upcoming forum.

“I think one of the most important responsibilities our chamber is charged with is to be an advocate for resources about our local elected officials. We want me to make sure the community stays educated and has access to information,” she said.

Most of the positions will include three questions with a two-minute response. Candidates will be allowed a one-minute closing statement.

The chamber is encouraging community members to submit questions for the candidates. Send your first name, question(s), and office/position to which you’d like the question presented to [email protected]

The polls will be open for voting on November 8.