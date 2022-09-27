Two people were indicted recently by a Mason County grand jury for alleged strangulation in two unrelated incidents.

Johnathon Paul Buckler, 33, of Vanceburg, was arrested on July 7, 2022, after he allegedly “intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood” of the victim by applying pressure to her throat or neck.

Buckler also faces a charge of fourth-degree assault for “grabbing (the victim) by her hair and/or striking her.”

A third charge of first-degree unlawful imprisonment was also handed down by the grand jury.

Buckler was released from the Mason County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond on July 21. A date for his next court appearance was not available.

Dustin Lee Earls, 23, of Maysville, was indicted on four charges stemming from a July 29 incident when he allegedly after he allegedly “intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood” of the victim by applying pressure to her throat or neck. A charge of third-degree criminal mischief was also handed down “when having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that he has such a right he defaced, destroyed or damaged property…” belonging to the victim.

Earls also was named in the indictment for second-degree assault when he “intentionally caused serious physical injury,” to the victim and first-degree unlawful imprisonment when he restrained the victim “under circumstances which exposed her to risk of serious physical injury.”’

Earls was arrested on July 29 and lodged in MCDC. He was released on Aug. 3 on a $10,000 cash bond.

No court date was available for Earls at press time.

Joshua Clay Prater, 32, of Maysville, was named in a five-count indictment in connection with a July 15 incident during which he allegedly caused injury to a female victim, attempted to elude police on foot, entered a dwelling unlawfully, resisted arrest, and defaced, destroyed or damaged property.

Prater is charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Prater is currently housed at MCDC and being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

Teresa Tolle, 54, of Aberdeen, Ohio, was indicted by the grand jury on charges of first-degree criminal mischief residential property after she allegedly defaced or destroyed a residence and theft for unlawful taking “when she took or exercised control” over property belonging to another person and valued at more than $1,000, according to court records.

Tolle was released from MCDC on her own recognizance.

Others named in indictments included:

— Carol J. Meyer, first-offense DUI, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

— James Matthew Blevins, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of services.

Several people were indicted on drug-related charges including:

— Brandon R. Justice, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence.

— Miranda Leann Brooks, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance carfentanil or fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— James Coleman Young Jr., first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance heroin, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance carfentanil or fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Ashley Dawn Messer, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, no operators license, failure to maintain insurance, third-degree possession of controlled substance gabapentin.

— Felicia Hope Moore, first-degree promoting contraband, buprenorphine, into MCDC.

— Garvis Tyler Howington, first-degree promoting contraband, methamphetamine into MCDC.

— Brandon R. Justice, first-degree possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.