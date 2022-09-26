The Retired Senior Volunteer Programs ‘Star Spangled Celebration’ annual show is returning for the first time since the pandemic with an all-star cast, organizers of the event said.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, RSVP was preparing for its 17th annual show which had to be canceled that year and the year following but is now scheduled to commence on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

The show will take place in the Fields Auditorium at Maysville Community and Technical College, with Cincinnati TV personalityBob Herzog hosting for the eighth time in the last 18 years.

Performances this year will include the 22-piece Mason County Jazz Band from Mason County High School under the direction of Kendrick Applegate.

Hannah Edelen, the new Miss Kentucky, will also perform her clogging talent for the audience as well assist Herzog and others in presenting special awards to the veterans.

In a few weeks, Edelen will be on national television competing for the title of Miss America.

Returning this year is a crowd favorite and veterans advocate, Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry, who will sing God Bless the USA among other songs.

Others in the cast include Hunter Jordan (up-and-coming country star), Julie Clarke, and Robinson sisters Judy and Mary who perform in the show every year.

Mason County JROTC will perform the POW/MIA Table Ceremony as they have in the past.

Admission is free though attendees are asked to donate a can or two of nonperishable food at the lower level of the entrance, donations will be divided between Veterans Food Pantry and the Mason County Food Bank.

Free U.S. Flags will be given to the first 100 people to arrive along with RSVP’s Consumer Guide which is updated with loads of information and contains the evening’s program in the middle.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and there will be a 30-minute pre-show and the band will be playing popular patriotic songs.

Parking is available for nearly 500 vehicles and everyone is invited to enjoy a great two-hour show and evening.