Local resident Alicia Dillon-Gibbs is sponsoring a coat drive and will be accepting donations of new and gently used coats until Oct. 1, which will then be distributed to Mason County Schools and St. Patrick School.

“I hope to make this a yearly event., I actually wanted to do this last year but had other projects going on. See I also do fund-raising events through my online side business that I work part-time,” Gibbs said.

According to Gibbs, she has done seven-10 fund-raisers through her online business and donated the proceeds and will be doing the same now to also buy new coats to donate to the schools along with any coat donations she receives.

“I have done fund-raising for baby Eden O’Brien (suffered from a rare disease and recently deceased) as well as for the local Girl Scouts and a give back for teachers, just things like that,” she said.

Gibbs said she has seen a real need for coats among children over the last year. She said just walking around the stores during the dead of winter she would see young children walking around without coats.

“It seems since COVID took place, statistically, there are more children living in poverty. People are struggling to bounce back and just pay their bills right now and all last winter I kept seeing children, even little ones without coats. I couldn’t do the drive last year but with the help of my children I’m doing it this year,” she said.

Gibbs said she wants to show her children the importance of giving to others, especially with the holiday season coming up.

“We’re a single-income family, we don’t have a lot of money which is why I started doing the online business part-time. My main job is as a hairdresser, but when I do these fund-raisers, after the company I work through gets their part I basically donate my check (to the intended recipient of the fund-raiser), and that’s OK because it’s what I want to do and it teaches my children to have a giving spirit,” she said.

Gibbs said she believes most people have extra coats they don’t use or their children have outgrown and encourages those people to donate to the coat drive and asks that all coats donated are clean.

Anybody wishing to donate to the coat drive may contact Gibbs at 606-407-5751.