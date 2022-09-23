The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association is hosting the Chuck Wagon Chowdown on Saturday, Oct. 15, with activities starting at 4 p.m. at 6031 Kentucky Highway 3170 in Maysville (formerly Buffalo Trace Hay and Produce Auction facility).

President of the MCLIA Zac Sutton, said it will be a good family evening and is $20 per adult, $10 for children and free for kids three years of age and under.

“We want everyone to come out and have a nice meal and there will be a lot of activities for the kids as well as bonfires, smores, cider and a hay bale maze. Just a fun little deal for the family before it gets too cold out,” Sutton said.

According to Sutton, there will also be face painting, clodhopper golf, a vintage photography booth, live music, a lasso contest and the hay bale maze will be set for daytime and nighttime fun.

“There’s also going to be a petting zoo with a few pigs, some lambs, a couple goat, and ponies and then there’s also going to be hayrides,” he said.

Sutton said dinner will start at 6 p.m. with brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, dutch oven brown beans, cornbread, potato salad as well as other side items available and dessert will be either apple or peach cobbler.

“After dinner they can sit around the bonfires and have smores and coffee or hot cider and there’s also going to be hot chocolate for the kids,” he said.

Sutton said all money made from the event would go to improve/restore the ‘old hay barn’ located in Lewisburg as well as other projects.

“We’re trying to restore it (hay barn) and make it into a more kid-friendly facility. Our ultimate goal is to have a facility where the kids can have multi-zone areas for different projects,” he said.

He said many children don’t have the opportunity to grow up on or even visit a farm, that they may read about them or see them on television but have little other knowledge of them, the programs they have gives them that educational and fun opportunity.

“We want to promote the agricultural aspect and are trying to build the future for agriculture with this facility for the kids,” he said.

S