Tony Liess has been named director of the Mason County Emergency Management.

Liess replaces Clay Buser who resigned to accept a position with EnviroFlight. Buser served as director for about four years and led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liess comes to the position with extensive experience, according to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. He has served as emergency operations director of the US Baptist Church, guiding disaster services in cases of flood and other emergencies across the state and nation. He has also served as chaplain of the Maysville Police Department for 11 years, McNeill said, and is also minister of the First Baptist Church in Maysville.

McNeil said he looks forward to working with Liess.

“I think he’s going to do a stellar job,” McNeill said.

Buser left the office well organized and ready for the new director, according to McNeill.

“I consider it a great privilege and a honor to be able to serve our community in this capacity,” Liess said in a post to the county’s Facebook page.