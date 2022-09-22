John Klee, MCTC Professor of History, was recently recognized for 45 years of service.

The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their recent college-wide convocation held on August 26.

Recognition as follows:

YEARS OF SERVICE

5 Years of Service – Trevor Applegate, Dawn Greenfield, Michael McNutt, John Riffe, Brady Shultz, Lori Sorrell, Beth Weiss, Rena Zenakis

10 Years of Service – Isaac Klee, Elena May, Rebecca Morton, Dr. Jerry Napier, Dr. Maggie Price, Jeff Stevens, Keri Teegarden, Scott Miller

15 Years of Service – Tonya Arnett, Missy Bishop, Tammy Burns, Tabatha Butler, Melanie Morris, Dr. Chris Sears, Brenda Walker, Brett Cable, Valerie Mullins

20 Years of Service – Sherry Stacy, Angie Potter, Carla Keller

25 Years of Service – Jason Butler

30 Years of Service – Anita McCoy

35 Years of Service – Sonja Eads, Missy Stitt, Sharon Wilson

45 Years of Service – John Klee

FACULTY PROMOTION AWARDS 2022:

Assistant Professor

Kelly Barnett – Nursing, Preston Netherly – Diesel Technology, Deri Pryor – English, Rebecca Pugh – Early Childhood Education

Associate Professor

David Hatton – Industrial Maintenance Technology KY FAME, Mary Alice Prater – Physical Therapy Assistant

Professor

Melinda Walker – Psychology

KENTUCKY COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM AWARDS:

KCTCS Innovative Educator

Matthew Watkins – KCTCS Innovative Educator

Leadership, Enrichment and Development Participants (LEAD)

Cara Clarke, Natasha Maddox and Lauren Mattox

