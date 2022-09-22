The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their recent college-wide convocation held on August 26.
Recognition as follows:
YEARS OF SERVICE
5 Years of Service – Trevor Applegate, Dawn Greenfield, Michael McNutt, John Riffe, Brady Shultz, Lori Sorrell, Beth Weiss, Rena Zenakis
10 Years of Service – Isaac Klee, Elena May, Rebecca Morton, Dr. Jerry Napier, Dr. Maggie Price, Jeff Stevens, Keri Teegarden, Scott Miller
15 Years of Service – Tonya Arnett, Missy Bishop, Tammy Burns, Tabatha Butler, Melanie Morris, Dr. Chris Sears, Brenda Walker, Brett Cable, Valerie Mullins
20 Years of Service – Sherry Stacy, Angie Potter, Carla Keller
25 Years of Service – Jason Butler
30 Years of Service – Anita McCoy
35 Years of Service – Sonja Eads, Missy Stitt, Sharon Wilson
45 Years of Service – John Klee
FACULTY PROMOTION AWARDS 2022:
Assistant Professor
Kelly Barnett – Nursing, Preston Netherly – Diesel Technology, Deri Pryor – English, Rebecca Pugh – Early Childhood Education
Associate Professor
David Hatton – Industrial Maintenance Technology KY FAME, Mary Alice Prater – Physical Therapy Assistant
Professor
Melinda Walker – Psychology
KENTUCKY COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM AWARDS:
KCTCS Innovative Educator
Matthew Watkins – KCTCS Innovative Educator
Leadership, Enrichment and Development Participants (LEAD)
Cara Clarke, Natasha Maddox and Lauren Mattox
