Dr. Laura McCullough, President and CEO of Maysville Community and Technical College has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 19-23 as Adult Literacy Week at MCTC.

MCTC celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week as a proud participant in the national Educate and Elevate Campaign, which helps citizens learn all their adult education options to achieve their professional and personal goals.

The proclamation signed by Dr. McCullough noted that more than 51.4 million Americans can’t read or write at the most basic level while 75.1 million lack basic math skills, as well as the credentials and skills necessary to succeed in post-secondary education.

Additionally, one in three young adults drop out of high school every year.

Adult education programs contribute to solving these challenges by helping Americans move along the continuum in their educational journey to achieve basic skills and get prepared for career and college. Adult education programs in high schools and adult schools, college and community centers offer low cost, high value programs that upgrade the skill set of our citizens.

“It’s wonderful to see the change that occurs in our students,” said Sherry Stacy, MCTC Director of Adult Education. “Most often, they come to us nervous and unsure of themselves. But by the time they walk across the stage at graduation, you can see a newfound confidence in their posture, their eyes…and of course the smiles of their families.”

The MCTC Adult Education operates centers on the MCTC Maysville Campus in Maysville as well as the Licking Valley Campus located in Cynthiana. Additionally, they have offices in Brooksville, Flemingsburg, Vanceburg, and Carlisle.

Reading, math, writing skills review, GED preparation, college preparation, college entrance test preparation, English as a second language, employability skills, and other certification certificates are all offered at MCTC Adult Education.

To learn more about earning a GED visit maysville.kctcs.edu/education-training/adult-education or call 606-759-7141 extension 66278.