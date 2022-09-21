FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes across the area this week and throughout construction season.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

The following major work zones and traffic changes on state highways in northeast Kentucky are being reported for the Sept. 19-23 work week:

In Lewis County:

— AA HighwayKentucky 9: Paving six miles of the AA Highway through Tollesboro, from the Mason County line (milepoint 31.2) east to the Cabin Creek bridge (milepoint 25.5). Expect one-lane, flagged traffic and delays.

— Commonwealth Road at AA Highway: The AA Highway entrance to Commonwealth Road is closed because of an adjacent business construction project. Use the nearby Lions Lane (Kentucky 2523) entrance.

In Mason County:

— Kentucky 10 at Kennedy Creek Road: Contractors rebuilding bridge near Maysville. Possible lane closures during working hours. Use caution, expect delays.

Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic where crews are performing daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, mowing, and other roadway repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Work zone tips:

— Slow down, buckle up, and expect the unexpected.

— Stay alert, and avoid distractions.

— Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead, and between construction workers and equipment.

— Obey road crew flaggers, and pay attention to message boards and warning signs.

— Plan ahead: Visit ky.gov or use Waze to see where road work is taking place. Or visit your highway district’s social media accounts. Find your district at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.