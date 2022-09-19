The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County.

Johnson gave his life for his country when he was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 6, 1969.

Johnson’s widow, Connie Johnson, and his family joined local military leaders, state legislators, officials, and friends Saturday for the unveiling the official “PFC David L. Johnson Memorial Highway” signs we will place on Kentucky 57 through Mount Carmel, his home community, to remember the U.S. Army soldier and native son.

Through a bill sponsored by Rep. William Lawrence that was passed by the Kentucky legislature, and signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear, two miles of the state highway – from Penny Patch Lane to the Lewis County line – will forever be named in PFC Johnson’s honor.

“It is an honor to recognize our selfless and courageous veterans,” Lawrence said. “It is my hope that this highway will allow others to learn more about PFC Johnson’s life, his brave service to our nation, and the ultimate sacrifice he gave for our liberties.”

The District 9 traffic crew who made the road signs, and did so out of love and respect for their fellow Fleming Countian (and their relative for some), consider it an honor to recognize veterans, and an honor to maintain these signs so others may learn about PFC Johnson’s life, love for his country, and his sacrifice for our freedom, officials said.