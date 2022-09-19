Constitution Week is September 17-23. It is Celebrated Nationally each week in September. Though the urging of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Week was signed into Public Law by President Dwight B. Eisenhower in 1956.

On Saturday, September 17, Constitution Day, there is the event called “Bells Across America,” in which all public and private organizations plus individuals in the United States are encouraged to ring bells for one minute at 4 pm Eastern Standard time. That is the time our U.S. Constitution was signed 235 years ago.

Constitution Week’s commemoration is to encourage all citizens to join in celebrating the powerful document that is so important to American history and to reflect on the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present. The members of the Ripley Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the DAR, along with all Chapters of the DAR, are actively promoting Constitution Week. The Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life: and we want to remind U.S. citizens’ of their responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.