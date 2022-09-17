The block party to celebrate and dedicate the mural wall painted by local artist, Kelcie Johnson, was canceled earlier this month due to rain but has now been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3-7 p.m.

The mural on the wall at the corner of Plum Street and Fourth Street was sponsored by the Maysville Commission on Human Rights and is 135 feet long and seven feet high and was painted by Johnson within a year. It was previously scheduled to be unveiled on Sept. 3.

The mural depicts African American people from the Maysville area who were particularly influential in the community and were nominated and voted to be a part of the mural by local residents.

Johnson said it was disappointing that the event had to be delayed but that safety must come first and there was a substantial amount of rain that day.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on the long-term forecast though and on Sept. 25 it’s supposed to be clear and 84 degrees,” she said.

Johnson said she expects the same turnout as was promoted before with the same vendors and a few more besides.

“Well now there will also be free school supplies being given out, those were donated by Billie Carol Lofton and there will also be free hot dogs for the kids,” she said.

Johnson said the Treat Lady, owned by Shayla jones is still planning to be there and will have new deserts as well.

“There’s still going to be bouncy houses and bingo and corn-hole, the Brickhouse band will be there for a live performance and then there’s also a DJ, then there are all the interactive games too. We are also encouraging any other vendors who want to set up a booth to come on out and set up by 1:30 p.m.,” she said.

Johnson is encouraging vendors to make a small donation to be put towards next year’s block party as she plans on it being an annual celebration.

“For me, this block party is to celebrate the community, my work (on the mural) is what I want to present and dedicate to my community. I’m dedicating not only my work but my ethic to my community and to the people on the wall,” she said.

Johnson said she wants to invite any small businesses with an occupational license to set up a booth as well as food vendors. She said food vendors will need to also have a vendor’s permit from the health department.

Johnson also advises vendors that electricity is going to be limited and that they may want to bring a generator with them.

For any information, Johnson said people can contact her at 606-375-2425 or email her at [email protected]