FLEMINGSBURG – State highway crews will temporarily close part of Kentucky 559 (Wallingford Road) in eastern Fleming County next Monday to replace a drainage pipe.

Beginning about 8 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, crews will close Kentucky 559 about a half mile east (Wallingford side) of Kentucky 3301-Beechburg Road (milepoint 10.7) to excavate the highway and install a new pipe underneath. Barricades will be placed on Kentucky 559 at Wooley Road and the Kentucky 3301 intersection, with only local traffic allowed past up to the work site. The road will remain closed until 3 p.m., or until work is complete.

Traffic may use Kentucky 1013 (Muses Mill) and Kentucky 32 through Flemingsburg, or other local routes, to detour during the closure. Lewis County motorists who normally use KY 559 to reach Flemingsburg may want to use Kentucky 344 and Kentucky 57 to reroute. Watch electronic message boards for schedule changes and traffic information.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.