Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping.

According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.

Palmer said two cars were stopped on U.S. 62 near the Limestone Center with several passengers also claiming to be from Romania and one was stopped in Ohio, also with several passengers who said they were from Romania. Drivers licenses produced including ones from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md., he said.

Dealing with the language barrier presented some challenges but Palmer said MPD contacted a translation service they use when needed and were able to deduce, as best they could, that the female passenger was traveling with her companions of her own free will.

With no reason to believe anyone was in danger, which was MPD’s primary concern, Palmer said the travelers were released and allowed to go on their way.