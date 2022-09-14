FLEMINGSBURG — Work is underway on a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet resurfacing project to lay new blacktop on six miles of Kentucky 9 AA Highway through Tollesboro in Lewis County, officials with with KYTC District 9 said.

Milling and paving operations will take place on the AA Highway this week from the Kentucky 57 intersection at Tollesboro (milepoint 28.4) east to the Cabin Creek bridge (milepoint 25.5). Once that section is complete, work will move westward as crews mill and pave the AA Highway from the Mason County line (milepoint 31.2) to Kentucky 57 at Tollesboro (milepoint 28.4) next week.

Motorists should expect one-lane, flagged traffic where crews are working. Be prepared for traffic delays as about 5,000 vehicles a day use the AA Highway in that area.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.