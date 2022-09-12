Meadowview Regional Medical Center is now offering new services to cardiology patients – Shockwave Medical Intravascular Lithotripsy for calcific lesions pre-stenting.

This new service safely improves outcomes, is easy to use, and expands the population of patients that the cardiology team can safely treat, officials with the facility said.

The Shockwave Medical Intravascular Lithotripsy is a device that uses a balloon to deliver sonic pressure waves that can pass through soft arterial tissue to “preferentially disrupt” calcified plaque and optimize stent placement. The innovative technology is a newly developed application of lithotripsy, an approach that has been used for decades to safely break up kidney stones. IVL is used to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries, which can reduce blood flow in the heart.

As coronary artery disease progresses, plaque in the arterial wall often evolves into calcium deposits, which narrows the artery and can restrict blood flow. Calcium deposits make the artery rigid and more difficult to reopen with conventional treatments including balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomy, which drills through the calcium to open the artery. While atherectomy has been available for several decades, its use remains low, despite the high prevalence of calcium, due to its complexity of use and potential to result in adverse patient outcomes.

Intravascular Lithotripsy uses sonic pressure waves, also known as shockwaves, that pass through soft arterial tissue and preferentially disrupt calcified plaque by creating a series of micro-fractures. After the calcium has been cracked, the artery can be expanded with a low pressure 4 atm compliant balloon to break up heavy calcium and a stent safely implanted to improve blood flow, with minimal trauma to normal arterial tissue.

“Offering innovative technology helps us put our patients first,” said Dr. Eric Lohman, MD, FACC, cardiologist with Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “It allows us to have greater positive outcomes in patients and ensures that we can treat more patients right here, close to home.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center offers high quality cardiovascular care for patients throughout the Buffalo Trace Region. As an accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, Meadowview uses the newest methods and best practices in heart care to ensure that patients receive the right care at the right time to minimize or eliminate heart damage due to heart attack. The facility also offers cardiac rehabilitation to extend care post and pre-episode for patients. This physician supervised, nurse monitored program is tailored to each specific individual and focuses on preventing or recovery from complications related to heart disease.

“Introducing new techniques and treatments in the fight against heart disease shows our commitment to the health of our local patients in the Buffalo Trace Region,” said Joe Koch, Meadowview Chief Executive Officer and Market President. “From emergency heart care to chronic heart disease to cardiac rehab, we are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our cardiology patients.”