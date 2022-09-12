GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Manchester, Ohio, resident Myiah Eversole joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club recently after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle crash in which she was a passenger occurred on Ohio 136 in Adams County on July 8. Eversole was the only occupant in the vehicle who was restrained. Others involved in the crash were seriously injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Charles A. Jordan, Georgetown Post commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Myiah is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Jordan said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2021 shows 576 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Myiah also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.