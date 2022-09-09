To make it more convenient for patients driving all the way to Cincinnati for services, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Primary Plus partnered last year to bring convenience and accessibility of pediatric care to Maysville.

Now, a year later, a special event is being held to celebrate the first birthday of the pediatric collaboration and the specialty clinic’s expansion.

On Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., parents, children and the entire community are invited to join the festivities at 1350 Medical Park Drive in Maysville. Children’s games and activities, along with health screenings, touch a truck, child immunization education and give-aways will be offered. Family resource information will be available and the event will include a presentation and a cake-cutting ceremony.

Dr. Daniel Choo is enjoying his time spent serving the community’s pediatric health care needs. Choo explained that he and another physician travel to the Maysville Primary Plus location each month to provide services.

“It’s most gratifying to practice in Maysville, and to be able to expand our reach to where our patients live,” he said.

Because of Maysville’s location, the pediatric clinic is accessible to a lot of families in the region, making it easier to get high-quality care for their children.

The program currently focuses on ENT services, but there are plans to include higher complexity services in the future, and it may even grow to incorporate surgical procedures.

“We’re looking into the possibility of doing surgeries at Meadowview,” Dr. Choo confirmed.

“We’re excited to partner with Primary Plus and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on their Maysville Clinic and the continued expansion of our healthcare sector and available services within our community,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

“Given our size as a community, we have an outstanding assortment of healthcare services that continues to grow. Thanks to the Cinci Children’s and Primary Plus partnership, citizens can be seen here locally versus traveling to Lexington and/or Cincinnati. While this partnership’s focus is on pediatric services with cardiologist Dr. Lisa Lee and ENT Dr. Dan Choo, we’re growing medical services across our age spectrum,” McNeill continued.

“I can’t say enough about the commitment Primary Plus has shown for our region. With their partnership with Cincinnati Children’s, their impact continues to grow. We greatly appreciate their investment in Maysville, Mason County and our region and we’re looking forward to celebrating our growing healthcare sector on Sept. 15,” he said.