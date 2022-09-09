A Maysville woman was indicted on multiple charges after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a telephone pole which driving under the influence.

Shabrianna Marchie Clay, 20, is charged with driving under the influence, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the April 19 incident.

According to the indictment, Clay had a blood alcohol concentration of of 0.143 when she was transporting a child under the age of 12 and “wantonly engaged induct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury” by crashing into a telephone pole with two passengers, the child and an adult in the vehicle.

Clay was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and released the same day on an unsecured bond.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 23 in Mason Circuit Court.

Kimberly L. Arrasmith, 40, of Ewing, also faces multiple charges in connection with a DUI arrest.

According to a five-count indictment handed down by the grand jury, Arrasmith operated a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance on June 18, after having been convicted on at least three previous occasions over the last 10 years of the same charge.

She also is charged with first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrasmith was arrested at the time of the incident and later released from the MCDC. She is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 23 in Mason Circuit Court.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

— Joseph Lee Vaughn, flagrant non support with arrearages of $5,736.

— Joseph Lee Vaughn, flagrant non support with arrearages of $18,862.