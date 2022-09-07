The 18th Annual Maysville Pigout is just around the corner.

The festival gets underway Friday, Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m.

One of the 10 Pigout coordinators, Christal Henderson said the group has been working to put this festival together since March and the event will host more than 20 food vendors along with vendors selling shaved ice, lemonade and ice cream as well as non-food vendors.

“There will be 16 of the food vendors competing in the barbeque cook-out contest (there are four categories featuring different meats and styles of cooking and judged by a panel of more than 20 judges on the merits of taste, texture and presentation among other things), there will be first, second, third place winners as well as the overall grand champion,” Henderson said.

She said the grand prize winner will receive $600 along with the biggest trophy and the first place winner will receive a cash prize of $250 with lesser awards to the second and third place winners.

“All proceeds from the event will go to the Tri-County Shriners. Last year was a record year; we were able to donate $46,000 compared to the $26,000 we donated in 2019,” Henderson said.

The Tri-County Shriners use the money for the Shriners children’s hospital in Lexington, where children are treated for free and the money is also used for the transportation of the children and their families to and from the hospital, according to Henderson.

Henderson said there will be popular vendors like Buck’s Grill, Rescue Barbeque, Pooter’s Pub and MCHS Future Farmers of America at the event.

“There will also be fun things for kids to do. There’s a new thing this year — they call it bungee jumping but it’s on a trampoline — and then there’s games and different activities like the henna tattoo artist,” she said.

Henderson said there will also be entertainment and live music on both days of the event with bands like Rebel Sound Club, the Disclaimers and GenX.

Many vendors of handmade jewelry, boutique clothing, T-shirts and various items will also be present with booths set up, according to Henderson.

“Announcements of the winners of the cooking competition will be made by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it’s going to be a fun event for the whole family and we hope to see everybody out there,” she said.