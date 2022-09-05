GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Fourteen individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas recently.

Among those indicted was Dustin S. Faul, 50, of Ripley, Ohio. Faul was indicted on one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, one count of trafficking in marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana. All counts are third-degree felonies and include specifications for forfeiture of money and guns in a drug case.

Jeremy Ziegelmeier, 42, of Manchester, Ohio, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth-degree felony), one count of possessing criminal tools (fifth-degree felony).

Randall Jeffries, 28, of Princeton, Texas, was indicted on one count of grand theft (fourth-degree felony) and one count of theft (fifth-degree felony).

Vanessa Ziegelmeier, 39, of Manchester, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth-degree felony) and one count of possessing criminal tools (fifth-degree felony).

Jesse A. Arnold, 47, of Aberdeen, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

Eric E. Morris, 37, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Joshua L. Icard, 31, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present (fourth-degree felony).

Jon M. Jackson, 41, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

Jesse Matthew McCloy, 34, of Howard, Ohio, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony).

David L. Bauer, 61, of Ripley, was indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth-degree felonies).

Robert Baker, 42, of Fayetteville, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of violating a protection order (fifth-degree felonies).

Jeremy Jacobs, 36, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third-degree felony).

Johnathan R. Brierly, 32, of Russellville, Ohio,was indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth-degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third-degree felony), and once count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony).

Amanda Kay Goble, 37, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third-degree felonies), and one count of possession of marijuana (fifth-degree felony).