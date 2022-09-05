The Fall 2022 semester is underway at Maysville Community and Technical College. Students as well as faculty and staff were greeted with kickoff events to help mark off the start of classes.

Students were invited to attend MCTC Welcome Week events on each campus which included food and games, prize giveaways as well as other fun activities.

The events also included a student resource fair designed to expose students to the resources available to help them complete their goals both in and outside of the classroom. Student Success Coaches, Tutoring, Veteran Services, Minority Affairs, and The Food for Thought campus food panty were among those represented at the exhibit.

This is the first semester for new MCTC President, Dr. Laura McCullough, who joined the college in June. McCullough was able to visit with students on each campus during the welcome week events.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting students from all four campuses. Their energy and excitement for the future is contagious,” she said of her experience.

MCTC faculty and staff were also recently treated to the college’s first in-person convocation since February of 2020 just prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other institutions of higher education, college-wide meetings have been conducted virtually since that time.

The day’s agenda included remarks from McCullough, members of the President’s Cabinet and College Council as well as Alicia Crouch from the Kentucky Community and Technical College Office of Policy and Research. Crouch shared a snapshot of current data trends as well as a variety of resources available to the college for use when planning for the future.

A variety of professional development sessions were also offered to all in attendance.