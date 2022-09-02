Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said September COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available.

Vaccine clinics at the Mason County Health Center are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The vaccine will also be available Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said additional clinics have been scheduled at other venues because the health center.

“We have a vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Robertson County Community Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” McKay said.

McKay said as summer comes to an end, now would be a good time to get that extra layer of protection from COVID-19 by scheduling an appointment at either the Mason County Health Center or the Robertson County Health Center.

“We’re still averaging about 12 positive cases a day. Our area has been very fortunate in the fact most positive COVID-19 cases have not resulted in a lot of hospital admissions or folks placed on ventilators. The virus remains active and people really should consider scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine, especially with winter right around the corner,” McKay said.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will also be utilizing its mobile unit and administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and at the Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department’s community center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., McKay added.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those seeking their first and second doses during the first part of the month. Biavlent COVID-19 booster vaccine should be available to the general public sometime after Labor Day.

In Robertson County, in addition to the clinic scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, appointments are available at the Robertson County Health Center every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

If you would like to make an appointment, please go to the website, www.buffalotracehealth.com, click “Make an Appointment” or call 606-564-9447 for Mason County or 606-724-5222 for Robertson County to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed.