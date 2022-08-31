Katelyn Bailey has been named Maysville’s new director of tourism.

She was selected from among about five finalists for the position who were forwarded to city commissioners after a screening process led by City Manager Matt Wallingford.

Bailey is a graduate of Radford University where she obtained a degree in media relations. She has experience in marketing and media, Wallingford said in his recommendation to the commission.

Bailey will replace Lacey Holleran who is leaving her position as tourism director for Maysville and Mason County after about four years on the job, officials said.

Holleran’s resignation is effective at the end of September.

Bailey will begin in mid-September so she can work with Holleran for a few weeks, Wallingford said.

Commissioners also named Gena Cissna as events coordinator. She began her duties just this week, Wallingford said.

In a related move, commissioners amended the city’s pay plan for the fiscal year 2023 to amend the salary schedule for tourism director from $45,000 as top pay to $61,000 and from $18 an hour to $19 for an assistant.

In other business, commissioners:

— Appointed John Bess to the JPC for a term expiring July 31, 2026.

— Appointed Lauren Lax to the Arts Commission for a term ending June 30, 2026.

— Appointed Gary Lunsford and Zach Duzan as skilled laborers for Public Works on the recommendation of Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell.

— Appointed Luke King as assistant director of Public Works on the recommendation of Truesdell.

— Heard an update from Jim Fawcett on the community garden.

— Approved a resolution authorizing a contract for upgrades to the Wedonia Helena Road booster pump station to Allied Technology for $218,000.

— Approved a resolution authorizing a contract for a Wall Street sewer network flow study for $24,000.

— Authorized Mayor Debra Cotterill to execute deeds from all property sold at auction.