FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding political candidates and property owners that campaign, yard sale, business, and other non-official signs are not allowed on state highway rights of way.

The agency has received complaints about such illegal signs and will begin removing signs from highways next week.

“Our primary concern is safety for drivers as well as for our employees and contractors who work to maintain the state’s roadways,” said Chief District Engineer Steve Gunnell of Kentucky Department of Highways District 9, which oversees state roads in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties.

“Illegally-placed signs are a distraction and can be a safety issue for motorists when blocking the view of oncoming vehicles,” Gunnell said. “They can also endanger mowing crews or pose a hazard to drivers who run off the roadway – particularly when installed with large wooden or metal stakes.”

Kentucky law gives Transportation Cabinet crews the authority to remove non-official signs or markers of any type on state highway rights of way, guardrails, fences, or on-road signs.

Beginning as early as Monday, Aug. 29, road crews will remove illegally-placed signs – especially in areas where the Cabinet has received multiple complaints, most recently in Mason County – as time allows when they’re not working on other specific maintenance tasks.

Candidates and property owners should check to make sure all signs are off the state right of way. Where right-of-way markers or fences are not visible, in general, the right-of-way extends from 15 to 30 feet from the edge of pavement and all signage should be behind sidewalks or behind the ditch line and outside areas commonly mowed or maintained by the state. On four-lane highways with controlled access or limited access, no signs or other materials should be placed on the highway side of the fence or on the fence itself.

Removed signs will be held at state maintenance facilities in each county for a short period of time and may be picked up at those locations by the owner or a representative with proper identification. Unclaimed signs will be discarded.

“Again, we want to remind everyone that illegally-placed signs can be a hazard, and employees who remove those signs are acting in the best interest of all motorists and maintenance crews,” Gunnell said. “The Transportation Cabinet appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding.”