CINCINNATI — A group of Maysville women followed their dreams and have been recognized with an Ohio Valley Emmy Award at the 58th annual ceremony for their contributions to Books Alive! For Kids®, a performing arts literacy program.

The Learning Through Art, Inc. team is female-led with three powerhouse artists all from Maysville. The creator of the literacy program seeks to build bridges, break down barriers, and bring neighbors and neighborhoods together in celebration of the mosaic beauty of the Ohio region through their programming. Since 1992, LTA has served over 1,100,000 community members, instilling a sense of diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible art appreciation, cultural understanding, and connectedness.

Carissa Ray, a 2000 graduate of Mason County High School, who produced the Emmy-winning LTA’s show Books Alive! For Kids® is thankful for growing up in Maysville and attributes her love of the arts to her time here.

“I didn’t realize until adulthood how privileged I was to have such phenomenal access to the arts in Maysville in the 1980s and 1990s. Phenomenal teachers in our public school system – including music educators Debi Booher, Doug Calland, and C.J Hunter and art teacher Wanda Felice, shared their deep love of the arts with me and my classmates. Band trips, music theater productions, and chorale trips to Europe — when I was too young to truly appreciate how amazing that was—helped me to find my voice in so many ways. And Ms. Felice’s introduction to photography and her encouragement and support of that discovery gave me the skills and the confidence to launch myself into a career in photojournalism immediately after high school. The contributions of AP teachers like Coach Fred Hester and so many of my English and journalism teachers over the years also helped paved the way. The support of those teachers and my family enabled me to become a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and earn a Downing Scholarship, both of which allowed me to pursue what, at 17, was a dream, to document others’ lives in photography and film.”

Ray landed an internship that turned into a full-time job at msnbc.com/NBC News Digital right after college at Western Kentucky University, where she completed both photojournalism and multimedia tracks.

Ray’s career kept her for six years at the news website, which included trips to document health stories around the country and in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, garnering her several awards. That led to Ray being asked to lead the TODAY show multimedia team in 2011, where she was based out of 30 Rockefeller Center and remained for another six years before returning to the Cincinnati area in 2017.

Ray’s advice to young people interested in art, film, media, or journalism is to, “Get your hands dirty! I’ve met with some recent graduates in the arts and in film, and have repeatedly been shocked by what little practical experience they had prior to graduating college. Attending WKU’s incredibly competitive and top-ranked photojournalism program primed me to not just theorize about media concepts, but to create. I also took on internships during and immediately after college that gave me experiences to know what I did – and did not – want to pursue. That helped me hone my instincts to make tough choices – like taking additional multimedia and film classes when many of my peers were focused on still photography.”

Ray’s grandmother was a reading teacher at Mason County Middle School for all of Ray’s youth. She watched Ms. Horner inspire years and years of students and she thinks that it’s beautifully full circle to now be supporting Learning Through Art, Inc. as they bring performing arts and literacy education to a new generation of children—including her own 8 and 11-year-old girls.

Ray’s accomplishments include being on the TODAY show staff for two Daytime Emmy® wins for Best Morning Show, and this year received her second Ohio Valley Emmy win for her work as the producer of LTA’s performing arts and literacy children’s show Books Alive! For Kids®. She also helps to create LTA’s cross-platform multimedia content with her independent media production company GreenCraft Media, which she launched in early 2020, including helping in the design and programming of LTA’s new Books Alive! app for phones and tablets! She has been delighted that in the time since she started working with LTA that the team has won an OV Emmy each year, though she admits that’s a high bar to top.

Kelly Jo Asbury, operations manager at Learning Through Art, Inc, attended MCHS from 1987 to 1989. She said that growing up in a creative and civic-minded family cultivated her love of the arts, education, and advocacy.

“Now, as a parent myself watching my own son enter his senior year at Vassar College, I observe his own struggle to find his path,” Asbury said. “Our conversation only days ago centered around his fears for financial stability in our current job market by strategizing his plans for graduate school to remedy this insecurity. My advice to him as well to anyone else with a passion for creativity, the same energy you supply to the activity that interests you, must also be applied to finding your niche. Fear cannot be your foundation, passion must be.”

Asbury thinks a career in the arts may not come with the obvious answer upon graduation, but through flexibility and tenacity to adapt and persevere. She advises families to nurture and foster the curiosity of their children.

“We all begin as creatives. Along the way, that fire can be doused or diminished by many factors. This path may or may not lead to an abundance of wealth but then again, what is happiness worth?” she said.

Rounding out the team is Rachael Parker, Learning Through Art, Inc.’s program manager who is an artist, writer and educator. She’s also a loves her hometown of Maysville.

“Growing up in Maysville, a little river town in eastern Kentucky, was a true gift. I will forever be Kentucky proud and attribute so much of my success to the way I was raised and the community pillars who influenced the art I create and the person I am today,” she said.

Parker’s childhood home was on a farm surrounded by nature. She said her mom would speak about honoring her roots, but also growing wings and using her foundation to inform her ability to fly.

“I am incredibly lucky my house always had books, crafts, and musical instruments, where I was encouraged to be imaginative, play, have fun, and find joy in the beauty around me,” Parker said.

Parker explained that being exposed to so many wonderful Maysville area artists impacted her greatly.

“From Karen Fulton’s paintings at church to Sandra Columbia Moss’ murals downtown, to Lorna Kaye Sapp’s extraordinary lessons as a writer and educator to being a student of the incomparable, Stephanie Martinez, changed my life. Mrs. Martinez exposed me to empowered female artists like Frida Kahlo, gave me opportunities to gain confidence in art competitions at Morehead University with my peers, and supported me through my application to Berea College, a liberal arts college in Central Kentucky. There I learned how much Appalachian arts and crafts are a part of my culture and identity.”

Parker graduated with honors and a bachelor of arts, English writing and art history from Berea College in 2012. During her time in Berea, she began textile weaving at the Sunshine Ballard Cottage in the Fireside Weaving Industry as her labor position. She worked as a demonstration and product weaver for four years at Students Crafts on the Square gallery and was awarded the Sarah Fuller Smith Prize Loom Award for her dedication to the art form of weaving. Years later, she even displayed her woven goods at the historic Cox Building for a showcase curated by Martinez called Full Circle.

Parker was selected for the inaugural Teach For America: Southwest Ohio Americorps cohort where she served two years as a teacher in Over-the-Rhine and has remained an active alumna. Building upon her experience in the classroom, she joined Leadership for Educational Equity and became the founding Academic and Program director of the Squash + Education Alliance’s Cincinnati program for seven years. During that time, the program won Nonprofit of the Year, for creating a trajectory of success for Cincinnati youth.

As program manager of Books Alive! For Kids® at Learning Through Art, Inc., Parker said, “I am passionate about art integrated education, literacy, community development, and engagement, encouraging multi-cultural awareness and understanding. Being given the opportunity to spark a love of learning for our next generation is a magical role.”

Parker’s advice to young people and colleagues wanting to break into this business is to be, “Present, be intentional, be observant of the world around you, get involved, and above all else, be kind to yourself and others—we are all works in progress. Do not fear being different and for goodness sake, do not try to be perfect—find people who make you comfortable and confident in being your most authentic self. Do not fear complacency—you will only waste time and squelch great ideas. Do not fear challenge and resistance—both make you grow stronger and sharper. Dream, love, create, practice gratitude, reflect, and be courageous enough to begin again. I would encourage young people to travel often and interact with diverse populations and cultures. Art and social justice are inextricably linked. To have your finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the world around you is not only a responsibility but a requirement of any visionary.”

Ray, Asbury and Parker said they are incredibly grateful their fearless leader, Kathy Wade, who has allowed them to collaborate and contribute to her immense legacy at Learning Through, Art, Inc. and Books Alive! For Kids®.

The CEO and co-founder of Learning Through Art, Inc. and jazz legend, Wade, had only praise for her three Maysville native employees.

“Maysville is home to great talent that has crossed Learning Through Art’s path including the legendary Rosemary Clooney who opened our very first Crown Jewels of Jazz® concert 27 years ago. Now LTA benefits from three incredibly talented and gifted artists, creatives, and innovative leaders in the arts, all from Maysville who are helping the organization grow its audience and impact through our 3-time Emmy® winning performing arts literacy program.”

These art-loving females who were all inspired by their time in Maysville, are now giving back. Through their own successes, the creative team is joining a legacy of this area’s inspirational people by motivating young people to aim for the stars, a club that Ray, Asbury and Parker are proud to be in.

For more information, you can visit the website learningthroughart.com, on Instagram @learningthroughartinc or on Twitter @LTACincy.