FLEMINGSBURG — Roadside repairs will require a temporary daytime closure of Kentucky 32 (Elizaville Road) between Ewing Elementary and Cowan in western Fleming County next week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Beginning about 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, contractors will close Kentucky 32 at Poorhouse Branch-Poplar Creek (milepoint 4.5) to drill and install steel T-rail to keep the embankment from slipping. Barricades will be placed on Kentucky 32 at Kentucky 165 (Ewing Road) and Kentucky 560 (Cowan Road), with only local traffic permitted past up to the work site. The road will remain closed through 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Only a short section of roadside is being repaired, so highway engineers hope contractors can finish in one day. However, motorists should be prepared for a second daytime closure of Kentucky 32 on Thursday.

When the highway is closed, all thru traffic should detour using Kentucky 165 and Kentucky 560 through Ewing or seek alternate routes. Please note, Kentucky 560 is a narrow, rural route and might not be suitable for truck or commercial traffic.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.