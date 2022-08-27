The city of Maysville and Maysville Main Street are again teaming up to offer local grants to assist building and homeowners in making improvements to their properties.

A total of $135,000 has been earmarked by the Maysville City Commission to fund this project, officials said.

Once again, there will be two separate grants. One is the Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant. That program is for historic commercial buildings in the downtown Main Street Historic District and will also include the Old Washington Historic District. This grant reimburses up to 50 percent of the cost of labor and materials with a maximum cap of $10,000. In other words, if an applicant has $20,000 worth of work, up to $10,000 can be reimbursed. Eligible building improvement activities include, but are not limited to façade work, storefront improvements, awnings, cornice and/or roof repair, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, windows, signage, or a combination of projects.

Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said last year’s program was so successful the mayor and commission were eager to not only duplicate, but also expand it.

“If anyone has been downtown shopping, dining or attending one of our summer events, it is clear to see what a huge impact that grant has had,” she said. “So many of the buildings have been tucked, pointed, and painted, it’s made the district even more beautiful.”

The improvements were so noticeable in one of the city’s historic districts, this year’s grant will include the other. Property owners in the Old Washington Historic District are encouraged to apply.

“City officials want to see improvements all over the area and are willing to assist,” Reece said. “The inclusion of Old Washington will help commercial building owners there tackle costly repairs and enhance another attraction in the city.”

Those applying for grants must be prepared to work with the Board of Architectural Review as any proposed work will have to follow historic preservation guidelines. Applications must include “before” photos of the project, a minimum of two bids, and a description of the proposed work. If approved, the Buffalo Trace Area Development District will disperse monies. Properties may need an inspection before work commences.

The Main Street Director and Main Street Board are knowledgeable about historic preservation and familiar with the process after last year’s grant, so they have been charged with reviewing the applications and awarding the grants for both districts. If a board member is also a building owner applying for a grant, he or she relinquishes the right to participate in the grant review process.

It is important to note that not everyone who applies for a grant will receive an award. Priority will be given to projects based on the historical significance of the building, repairs as a deterrent to deterioration, visual prominence of the building within the district(s), the impact of the improvements to surrounding property, and the benefit to first floor/storefronts. If a building owner received a grant in the last cycle, he or she may apply again. However, preference will be given to new projects.

“I think even more people will apply this year, both on the commercial and residential side, having seen how easy the process was last year,“ City Manager Matt Wallingford said. “ We would love nothing more than to be able to award grants to all who apply, but it is the goal of the Main Street board and this grant to encourage economic development by having storefront property available and ready for business.”

Applications for the Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant open on Thursday, Sept. 1 at noon and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Simultaneously, a Residential Façade Grant program will begin. All projects in this program must be located within the city limits of Maysville and are restricted to the exterior portions of the residence that faces a public way.

Eligible façade activities include, but are not limited to: masonry repair, tuck-pointing, painting; window, door, roof, gutter, and siding repair or replacement.

“This is a great opportunity for people owning private residences to spruce up or repair something on the outside of their homes,” Codes Officer Nicole Brooks said. “The grant could help many in our local neighborhoods get a job done they may have been putting off.”

Façade funds will be reimbursed up to 80 percent of the requested amount up to $2,000 per property. The residential applicant must have a minimum of two bids for the proposed work or property owners may do the work themselves. If a residence is located in a historic district and façade improvements would change the look of the structure or utilize different materials from the originals, the application will be subject to approval by the Maysville/Washington Board of Architectural Review. Money will be issued after final inspection and approval of the Codes Enforcement Department and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District receives documentation/receipts.

One major difference in the two grants is the residential grant will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the funds have been allocated, the program will end. The difference in deadlines is due to the nature and scope of work required for a historic building versus a residential home. There are more stringent rules for renovating historic properties regarding everything from materials to contractors.

Applications and guidelines for both grants will be available at the City Municipal Building, the Cox Building, and on the City of Maysville website beginning Sept. 1 at noon. Applications and materials can be submitted in person at those same locations or through email to Caroline Reece or Nicole Brooks. With both grants, work must be completed by June 30, 2023. Please see www.maysville-online.com for more detailed instructions.

“It has been so exciting to see all the progress private citizens have made to our downtown buildings and their own homes, “ Mayor Debra Cotterill said. “I am happy everyone has noticed the difference, and the commission approved and expanded this project. The city wants to continue to improve our historic properties and assist homeowners in beautifying their neighborhoods.”

——

Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant Guidelines

All projects must be located within the approved Main Street District, Maysville Historic District, or Old Washington Historic District.

This grant is for commercial buildings only. All eligible applications will be given earnest consideration, however, preference will be given to projects that expedite first floor/storefront usage.

Projects that have previously received grants may apply again. However, preference will be given to new applicants.

All projects must follow the standards of the Maysville Board of Architectural Review and the Secretary of the Interior for Rehabilitation of Historic Properties.

Any facade improvements that would change the look of the building or would utilize different materials from the original must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Board of Architectural Review. Contact George Larger at 606-564-2719

Applications will be reviewed and awards given by the Main Street Board. It is important to note not everyone who applies for the grant will receive an award. Priority will be given to projects based on the historical significance of the building, repairs as a deterrent to deterioration, visual prominence of the building within the district(s), the impact of the improvements to surrounding property, and the benefit to first floor/storefronts. It is the goal of the board and this grant to encourage economic development by having storefront property available and ready for potential new businesses.

Eligible building improvement activities include, but are not limited to: façade work, masonry repair, tuck pointing, storefront improvements, awnings, restoring the original facade, painting, cornice repair, roof repair, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, windows, and signage, or a combination of projects not to exceed $10,000.

The applicant must have a minimum of two bids for the proposed work. Before and After photos and a description of the scope of the work will also be required.

Labor costs do not qualify and will not be reimbursed to building owners who choose to do his/her own work.

The Main Street Board will respond through email with further questions, if needed, and give the applicant a certain number of days to clarify. The applicant will be notified in writing of the Board’s decision on the project.

Main Street Boardmembers are often building and business owners, too. Therefore, they are not disqualified from applying for the grant. However, in the event that an application is submitted by a Main Street Board member, he or she relinquishes the right to participate in the grant review process.

An inspection of the property may be requested. If so, Mayville Building Inspector Jim Fawcett and Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks would conduct said inspection.

Any activities or expenses prior to written approval from the Main Street Board are not eligible for reimbursement.

The Main Street Historic Building Improvement Grant will reimburse up to 50 percent of the cost of the final project, not the bid. The grant awarded will not exceed a maximum of $10,000.

The Main Street Board will not be held responsible for any default on behalf of contractors, personal injury, or cost overruns.

After final approval from the Main Street Board, monies will be dispersed by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District. The project coordinator at BTADD is Katrina Hartley, and she can be reached at 606-564-6894. Approved applications have the option of a one-, two-, or three-year declining balance forgivable loan. Approved applications will be subject to receive a 1099-C.

Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2022. If approved, all work must be completed by June 30, 2023

Completed applications can be returned to the City Municipal Building or emailed to Caroline Reece. She may also be contacted at the Cox Building to discuss your potential project or if you have any questions.

Grant Contacts:

Caroline Reece, Main Street Director

606-563-5624

[email protected]

George Larger, Board of Architectural Review

606-564-2719

[email protected]

Nicole Brooks, Codes Enforcement Officer

606-564-2504

[email protected]

Jim Fawcett, Building Inspector

606-564-2525

[email protected]

Katrina Hartley, BTADD

606-564-6894

[email protected]

Residential Façade Program Guidelines

All projects must be located within the city limits of Maysville, and this program is first come first serve. This program is only for owner-occupied residences. Rental property and applicants awarded façade grant money in previous years are ineligible. Once all funds have been allocated, the program will end.

All projects must be completed in a satisfactory and workmanship manner. Facade improvements are restricted to the exterior portions of the residence that fronts a public way in the City of Maysville.

Any activities or expenses prior to written approval from the Code Enforcement Department are not eligible for reimbursement.

The applicant must have at minimum two bids for the proposed work or property owners may do the work themselves.

The facade funds will be reimbursed up to 80 percent of cost not to exceed written approved amount with a maximum cap of $2,000 per property.

The City of Maysville will not be held responsible for any default on behalf of contractors, personal injury, or cost overruns.

Eligible facade activities include, but are not limited to: masonry repair, tuckpointing, painting, window and door replacement, roof/gutter repair/replacement and siding repair/replacement.

All work must be completed by June 30, 2023.

All receipts and checks will need to be provided before funds can be released.

Money will be issued after final inspection/approval from the Code Enforcement Department at (606) 564-2504, and all documentation is received by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District. Approved applications have a one-year declining balance forgivable loan. Approved applicants will receive a 1099-C upon the forgiveness of the loan.

Any facade improvements that would change the look of the building or would utilize different materials from the original will be subject to approval by the Maysville/Washington Board of Architectural Review, if property is located in a historic district.

Please contact Nicole Brooks at City Hall to discuss your potential project or if you have any questions. She can be reached at 606-564-2504 or [email protected]