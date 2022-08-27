This is a fact:

In 2010, Barbra Streisand, the “butta” voice superstar of stage and screen, published a coffee table book titled, “My Passion For Design.”

This is also a fact:

Within the pages of this book, the mega-star describes the creation and construction of her home in Malibu, California, with photographs displaying her love of American architecture and design from the 18th to the 20th centuries.

Fact is:

As part of her eye for design, the multi-award-winning artist created a Victorian-style Main Street of shops in the basement of this ocean-side retreat where she could spend time browsing through her collections of clothes, jewelry, dolls, hats, and other memorabilia. Oh, and a yogurt machine!

Truth be told:

The Maysville Players are inviting audiences to take a subterranean shopping spree when the local theatre company hosts two special performances of the hit comedy, “Buyer and Cellar,” Fridays, September 9 and 16, at 8 pm at the Washington Opera House in downtown Maysville.

“Our guests are in for a special treat,” said Mike Thomas, former producing director for the Players. “This show is fantastically funny and heartwarming; featuring a tour-de-force performance from actor Ryan Case, that is simply amazing. I am thrilled to bring this production to town!”

Though the facts at the center of this 90-minute, one-man performance are true, the script by Jonathan Tolins speculates as to how it might be if a struggling actor is hired as the single employee in Streisand’s shopping mall.

The New York Times describes the production as “a fantasy so delightful you wish it were true!”

“It is truly my pleasure to continue my long-time association with the Players,” Thomas explained. “The Players have been the cornerstone for the arts in our town for 60 years, and a huge part of my life for more than 50 years. I can’t imagine Maysville without them and our beautiful theatre.”

Following Thomas’s departure after 13 seasons at the helm and in the face of a two-year closure due to COVID-related circumstances, the Players have begun to bounce back and are preparing for a full season of exciting performances and events, beginning with the screwball comedy, “Elvis Has Left the Building,” directed by Sean George as the season opener in mid-October.

Presented in association with the Lexington-based Upstairs at Midnight Theatre Project, “Buyer and Cellar” will be presented as a dessert-theatre event in the ballroom of the historic opera house. Tickets are $30 per person including the performance and a selection of desserts and beverages. A cash bar will also be available. Seating is limited and reservations are requested and can be made by calling (606) 564-3666 or visiting www.maysvilleplayers.net. The performances are suggested for mature audiences.

“So many arts groups were forced to shut their doors for good or, at the least, reorganize and reevaluate their commitment to the audiences and actors who lend time, talent, and financial support,” Thomas said. “Producing and maintaining quality events are expensive and time-consuming! I’m not sure people understand how hard the Players have to work to continue their success and maintain the beautiful community arts center.”

Thomas adds that these performances would not be possible without the gracious support of the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission. “It truly takes a village to believers in the arts to keep our community a vital and exciting place to live, learn, visit, and grow.”

Originally scheduled to direct this critically-acclaimed production in Lexington earlier this summer, Thomas decided to “switch hats” and put his artistic talent and money behind the show and turned the directorship over to Rowan High. Following its sold-out run in Lexington, Thomas decided to invest and bring “Buyer and Cellar” to his hometown stage,

“It’s my gift to the Players in hopes funds can be raised in support of 2033-2023 season,” he added. “Though not there on a full-time basis, my heart and soul will always belong to the Players and the Washington Opera House.”

Case, a Winchester-based actor, last appeared with the Maysville Players as the heart-broken mortician in “Three Viewings.” Thomas began working with Case while Ryan was in middle school. He has been featured in Thomas’s Lexington productions of “Bat Boy” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“Ryan is one of the very best actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” Thomas adds. “I learn so much from him each time we take on a challenge such as this! I think I have a keen eye for recognizing great talents. This show and performance blew me away!”

“Buyer and Cellar” is presented through arrangements with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and is featured as a part of the Maysville Players “Second Act” series designed to keep the Opera House occupied when not presenting main stage attractions.