BROOKSVILLE — A year ago, Jacob R. Abercrombie, was indicted by a Bracken County grand jury on multiple charges, including rape and sodomy of a child who was only 6 years old at the onset of the abuse.

All the incidents took place in Brooksville during a period beginning on Dec. 30, 2019, and ending on April 7, 2021, records show.

The 28-year-old was then arrested on Sept. 1, 2021, and after paying 10 percent ($5,000) of the $50,000 cash bond, Abercrombie was released.

Following a two-day jury trial in Bracken County Circuit Court on Aug. 22 and 23 with Judge Stockton Wood, presiding, Abercrombie was convicted of sexual abuse, rape and sodomy of a victim less than 12 — all in the first degree — and subsequently arrested on August 23, 2022. He is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center awaiting his sentencing hearing on Oct. 27.

By law, Abercrombie must serve 70 years for his crimes against the minor child, but the jury, in this case, recommended 110 years as his sentence, officials said.

Kelly Clarke, the commonwealth’s attorney, said he was pleased with the verdict.

“It was a terrible scenario, but the jury weighed the evidence and appropriately came to a just decision. Justice was served for the child victim,” he said.

Clarke went on to acknowledge the child’s strength for testifying in the trial as a now 8-year-old.

“Her bravery in coming to court is unparalleled,” Clarke said.