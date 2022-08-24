On Monday, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, presented the annual state of the community addresses.

McNeill began by saying Mason County is one of his favorite things to talk about and promote and that so many positive things are happening in the community.

“We must always address our deficiencies but right now I want to celebrate our successes…everybody in the various areas that make up Mason County is working together. Through thinking strategically and multi-dimensionaly we have many economic development initiatives underway,” he said.

He said hiring Executive Director of Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Jodi Ashby, is one of the best decisions made.

“Jodi has more than eight years of experience in economic development. She has really hit the ground running with a $600,000 product development initiative grant for Project New Park which created a new industrial park. Having Jodi with us is going to pay dividends for Mason County,” he said.

Another topic McNeil touched on was a new expansion for STOBER Drives that will eventually lead to a minimum of 35 new jobs.

“We helped STOBER Drives with a $5 million expansion (announced) two weeks ago. They’ve been a phenomenal corporate partner for Mason County over the years. For the $5 million investment STOBER will receive $525,000 in tax incentives spread over 15 years,” he said. McNeil said the investment will be used for new equipment and machinery at the company.

He went on to talk about economic developments in the area that have greatly improved Mason County for the residents, making shopping easier and convenient while also creating almost 100 new jobs.

“In economic development and leadership it’s crucial to keep a pulse on your current industries. Two years ago Goody’s and J.C. Penney’s closed down through no fault of our regional retail market — both were profit leaders and both were casualties of individual corporate issues — and the loss of them greatly impacted Mason County,” he said.

McNeill said after those stores closed down he, along with members of the Maysville Chamber of Commerce and Charles Cotterill (Maysville mayor at the time) and the fiscal court, wrote project support letters which resulted in Marshall’s and Ross’s coming to the area.

“Yes, we wrote project letters to Midland Atlantic and Deville Developers and outlined how Mason County residents wanted a big box clothing store. Our constituents shouldn’t have to drive to Cincinnati or Lexington just to buy a shirt,” he said.

McNeill also said the healthcare service in the area has grown and improved with a pediatric dental center so now there isn’t a need to drive hours away for dental care.

“We also have vascular surgery available in Mason County which was hugely needed, PrimaryPlus has a new CT machine at the Denham Clinic,” he said.

Before handing the meeting over to Cotterill, McNeill added that he is still pushing to get broadband for Mason County and hopes to make an announcement regarding that soon.

Cotterill said she was pleased with improvements she has seen recently through the grant the city commission passed last year (the grant helps businesses and homeowners with money to improve the facade of their building).

“Last year the grant was only for downtown Maysville historic district but this year will include Old Washington. Businesses can apply for the grant program that pays 50 percent costs of improvement up to $10,000; for individuals that apply it will pay 80 percent up to $2,000,” she said.

Cotterill said there will be some needed changes made in the city website which will make it more user friendly.

“In September there will be a new tourism site, a new city website, those sites will be able to process payments for folks who, like I did the other day, got a street sweeper parking ticket. Another benefit of the website is finding shelters. When the office is closed on the weekends for example, people can go on the website and find out which shelters are open and have space,” she said.

Cotterill said the city will be switching to a .gov for the new website which she said will help on many levels with government contracts and emergency management.

Before the meeting ended Cotterill said she was pleased at being able to help solve a staffing issue brought to her attention by Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle.

She said through an idea she shared with Doyle he developed a ‘career opportunity program’ to help with recruitment for EMT’s and paramedics.

“I’m pleased to say they are now fully staffed,” she said.