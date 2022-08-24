Eric Crawford’s hard work and persistence in advocating the legalization of medicinal marijuana have earned him recognition recently and the title of a Healthy Kentucky Champion by the Foundation for Healthy Kentucky.

Crawford is only one of seven Kentuckians receiving the special distinction.

“These seven Healthy Kentucky Champions are an inspiration to all working to better the health of our state,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We owe them much gratitude for their dedication to addressing some of the health challenges Kentuckians face. The Commonwealth is better because of these Healthy Kentucky Champions.”

The foundation’s mission is to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians by developing and influencing policy, improving access to care, reducing health risks and disparities, and promoting health equity. Dedicated to investing in communities, and by informing health policy, providing access to health care, reducing tobacco use, preventing obesity and diabetes, and promoting children’s health, the Foundation is making a difference in the lives of many Kentuckians across the state.

Funded by an endowment, the nonpartisan Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky opened its doors in 2001 and has invested more than $29 million in health policy research, advocacy, and demonstration project grants across the Commonwealth.

Crawford was named a Healthy Kentucky Champion for leading the charge to legalize the use of medical marijuana in Kentucky. The Maysville native joined Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana in 2013. His education in the endocannabinoid system and cannabis, along with his experience as a quadriplegic, made him a passionate advocate for the cause.

Over the years, Crawford has been involved in crafting bills and has testified at the Kentucky Capitol about how cannabis improves his quality of life. He currently is a member of the Governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Crawford is well known at the Kentucky Capitol and has also traveled the state with Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana for more than 50 medical cannabis educational seminars.

After receiving the award, Crawford, said, “I’m really honored. But now it’s time to get back to Frankfort to start meetings again.”

Nationally, 38 out of 50 states have already passed laws to make the medical use of marijuana legal, and each jurisdiction has its own criteria regarding what conditions cannabis can be prescribed for. Kentucky is one of only a handful of states still holding out until this point. The debate has mostly revolved around safety issues and FDA non-approval, but advocates of legalizing medical marijuana say that it can be a safe and effective treatment for symptoms of many diseases, including cancer and multiple sclerosis, among other ailments.

Eric Crawford, who testified before the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, explained, “The marijuana will only come from Kentucky farms, and it has to be tested by an independent company to verify it’s safe. If I’d followed the pharmaceutical route prescribed for me after my accident, I’d probably be dead.”

For many people suffering uncontrollable pain, legal medical marijuana use could replace prescription opioids, which can become a severe addiction, and cause life-threatening problems with breathing and heart rate.

Crawford explained that when asked to provide an update on the movement, “We have the votes if they let it be heard in the Senate. But the Senate leadership won’t allow it to be voted on, saying they need more studies, even though we’ve had over 5,000 years of experience.”

Michelle Crawford, Eric’s wife, praised her husband. “I’m very proud of Eric’s persistence.” She urges people to reach out to their state senators in support of legalizing the medical use of marijuana.

When Crawford isn’t pursuing the legalization of medical marijuana, he’s active in the Maysville community by serving in the Lions Club and volunteering at the nursing home. He is a Finis Davis Fellowship recipient through the Kentucky Lions Eye Center and a Kentucky Colonel. Crawford is also a past member of Kentucky Partners in Policymaking through the Commonwealth Council for Developmental Disabilities.

As a Healthy Kentucky Champion, Crawford is eligible for the 2022 Gil Friedell Memorial Health Policy Champion Award. The Friedell Award comes with a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky to a Kentucky-based nonprofit of the winner’s choice.

This year’s Friedell Award winner will be announced at the Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum on October 17. The forum will focus upstream on the social determinants of health on the connection between educational opportunities and health outcomes of Kentuckians.

For more information about the Foundation for Healthy Kentucky, visit Healthy-KY.org. The Kentucky legislative message center hotline is 1-800-372-7181.