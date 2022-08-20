The nominees have been named and voting is open for the 2022 Maysville-Mason County Chamber Awards.

The winners will be announced during the Chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Maysville Event Center. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by awards presentation.

In the fall of 2021 the Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce created six award categories with the intent to recognize the outstanding businesses and individuals in our community, according to Kaci Compton, executive director of the organization.

“We launched a virtual campaign to gather nominations and allow the community to vote. We highlighted: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Chamber Champion, and Citizen of the Year. We established brief criteria for each — minimum/maximum number of employees, number of years in business, 501c3 status, and chamber membership. For the two individual awards we drafted a small committee of community leaders to review the nominations,” Compton said.

“We are fortunate to live in a community with so many wonderful businesses, organizations, and individuals. At the Chamber, we work to support, educate, and advocate for our nearly 250 Members. These awards are another way we celebrate the excellence within our business community,” she said.

Nominees for 2022 include:

Small Business of the Year — Bradley’s Boutique and Haberdashery, Cafe Cream, Classic Cuts Barbershop, Kenton Stories with Spirit, Lasting Impressions Salon & Spa, Local Kentucky 68, Maple & Elm Boutique, Mayslick Dinner Bell, Pandamonium, Sprinkles of Hope, T&F Signs, Woodmen Life Tammy White.

Large Business of the Year — Baldwin CPAs, East Kentucky Power, Kroger, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, STOBER Drives, Tumbleweed.

Non-Profit of the Year — Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center, CrossPoint Community Church, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville Rotary Club, Sprinkles of Hope, The ION Center for Violence Prevention.

New Business of the Year — Bradley’s Boutique and Haberdashery, Local Kentucky 68, Maple & Elm Boutique, Queen of the Castle Home Staging & Design, T&F Signs.

The Citizen of the Year will also be announced during the event.

Chamber members can go to maysvillechamber.com to vote for their favorite. Voting closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Reservations for the evening are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers and can also be made at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejbvx3m3dbf4b793&oseq=&c=&ch=