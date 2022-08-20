With more than 57,000 Facebook followers, Rev. James Sichko isn’t your average priest.

Sichko has risen to a level of fame that is usually reserved for actors, rock stars and top-notch athletes. But his success didn’t come from supermodel beauty, extraordinary physical abilities or even a great amount of luck. A generous spirit and approachable personality are the things that catapulted the priest to spiritual stardom.

To understand what makes Sichko tick, imagine yourself as a patron inside your local Starbucks. While you sip your fancy brew, you may or may not notice the long line and the staff working behind the counter. You don’t know anything about their personal lives, but they’re probably stressed out and underpaid considering the cost of everything these days. A man, who you assume is a priest because of the way he’s dressed, arrives at the head of the line. Instead of simply ordering a cup to go, he pulls out a stack of $100 bills and proceeds to hand them out to the employees. As a bystander, you witness firsthand the joy of the workers, and the priest’s act of generosity might even prompt you to step up sometime in the future to provide aid to a stranger in need—and that’s exactly what Sichko wants.

Or, picture yourself gathered outside of a grocery store in Letcher County, with a group of fellow citizens who have been affected by the devastating recent floods, and a priest shows up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand. Minutes later he distributes $20,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to the locals and cash to the store owners to rebuild.

The priest is Rev. James Sichko, and he recently talked about his trip to Isom to dispense the donations.

“I heard the night before of a family whose car had been swept away and I knew, somehow, I would get them a car,” Sichko said.

He made a phone call to the Toyota South dealership in Richmond and hours later, had arranged a donation of a car for the family in Isom.

When asked how he was confident he could pull off the gift of a car, Sichko said, “You have to trust the Holy Spirit and be willing to believe God will provide.”

Evangelism has taken around the world. He’s preached in Singapore, Australia and Canada. Although his home base is the Diocese of Lexington, he rarely has speaking engagements in Kentucky these days, making his upcoming talks at Maysville’s St. Patrick Church a real treat.

Sichko speaks by invitation only, and not on assignment. He said he always enjoyed traveling, so his 2016 appointment as a Missionary of Mercy worked out well with his lifestyle and philosophy.

“You can’t just preach Gospel from the pulpit. What you preach, you must put your faith into action. There’s praying and then there’s doing,” he explained.

A priest for 24 years, Sichko is one of 100 missionaries in the United States who was commissioned by Pope Francis in 2016 as one of his Papal Missionaries. There are only 1,040 worldwide and their mission is to exhibit and offer God’s mercy.

Sichko likes to think out of the box and one way he’s doing that is by marketing his mother’s spaghetti sauce recipe to raise his own salary and living expenses so he’s not a burden to the diocese. After five years, he said the sauce has gone global.

“It’s being served on Delta Airline Sky Clubs and available in major retailers like Kroger and Whole Foods.”

A portion of every bottle of Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce sold goes to the Southeast Texas hospice in his hometown of Orange, Texas, and other charities. Since food is a reason for people to come together, the sauce is the perfect way for a preacher known for random acts of generosity and kindness to raise money for the needy.

Sichko’s business partnership with Delta developed around seven years ago when he began handing out gift cards to the flight attendants when he traveled.

“I fly a lot on Delta and the CEO heard about what I was doing and wanted to meet me. The company shared the same giving culture and now the sauce is available on most Delta flights.”

He said that becoming a priest was his goal even when he was a child.

“I always knew I wanted to become a priest — it’s a desire in one’s heart. But my music took precedence for a while.” He added, “God is patient and God always gets what God wants.”

Sichko is optimistic that his own generous deeds are contagious. Through his actions and example, he wants to challenge others to do good.

“It happens to all of us. We’re too busy to stop and listen. We fail to see the work and miracles of God every day.”

As many people struggle to make it through life, Sichko points out that although it’s important to go to Mass, it’s equally as important to take what you learn at Mass on Sunday and move it into the world.

“My hope is what people learn from that which I speak and then go out and put into practice,” he said.

Each of Sichko’s one-hour talks is filled with inspiring stories, laughter and music. You can see him at St. Patrick Church in Maysville on August 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. The talks are open to everyone.