Aletha Thomas won the title of U.S. Miss in 2021.

MOUNT OLIVET — Aletha Thomas is passionate about beauty pageants and saving dogs.

The 23-year-old self-made beauty queen, who graduated from Robertson County High School in 2017, started her pageant journey in 2015 as a high school sophomore.

Thomas has competed in at least 100 pageants and won over 50 sashes. Her first big win was Miss Maysville Grand at the Amerifest Pageant. Later, competitions took her around the U.S. and provided her with modeling opportunities through clothing designer Marc DeFang, and the New View Modeling Agency in Evendale, Ohio.

After winning the U.S. Miss Pageant in 2021, Thomas received an eight-day stay at Universal Studios, free coaching, outfits and a cash scholarship.

But for Thomas, the pageants are more about giving than winning.

“My best friend, Samantha Bustos wanted to do pageants and she passed away of ovarian cancer when she was 17. She inspired me to give it a try, always be kind and do community service.”

According to Thomas, a large portion of the pageant experience is philanthropy.

“Before doing pageants, I didn’t believe in community service. I thought you had to help yourself. Now, I understand how important it is and I want to be a part of why the world is being changed for the better,” she said.

And this beauty queen is definitely doing her part. Thomas raised 11,000 donation items for the Florida charity, Give Kids the World. She’s also spent time at the local nursing home and food pantry.

But where Thomas’ generosity shines the brightest is at the Robertson County Animal Shelter where she’s the Animal Control Officer and manages the small facility.

Thomas took the job in 2019 to supplement her income, and the position quickly turned into a labor of love.

When you walk through the front door of the shelter on Brierly Ridge Road in Mount Olivet, you’ll be surprised at the fresh, clean scent and a feminine design style that is cheerful and inviting. First, you’ll notice the chalkboard walls with hundreds of names written on them. These are the dogs that Thomas has saved.

Thomas, who works with rescue organizations and partners with Bracken County’s Animal Control Officer Robbin Snapp, explained, “I’ve rescued over 300 dogs and I’m the founder of Purple Paws, a 501c3 nonprofit.”

From rhinestone designer gowns to jeans and rubber boots, Thomas transitions easily into an animal caregiver. She visits the shelter, which has six large, indoor/outdoor kennels, three or four times a day. Those days start early with feeding and watering her charges. Next up, she cleans the pens and dispenses treats. Her favorite time of the day is when she gives each dog in the shelter at least 15 minutes of individual attention which includes a lot of hugs and kisses. There’s a comfy couch in the main area perfect for cuddling time.

Once colder weather arrives, Thomas said she brings a television set into the office and hangs out with the dogs. Watching Disney shows gives them a little bit of a “home” experience.

Unlike some of the other regional animal shelters, Thomas said that Robertson County doesn’t have a volunteer program.

“My mom helps me when I need it, and I get donations for the dog food and supplies from Hollywood Feed,” she said.

Thomas is proud of the fact that her shelter has a 100 percent no-kill status and plans to contact the Robertson County High School in the near future about starting up a program where students can get their volunteer hours for Beta Club or FCCLA by walking dogs and helping with other projects at the shelter.

The love Thomas has for the dogs in the shelter is obvious in their good health and relaxed demeanor.

“This is a passion of mine — saving those that don’t have a voice,” Thomas stated.

Thomas feels that her pageant endeavors and working at a shelter complement each other. She credits her pageant life with increasing her poise and confidence.

“I’ve learned how to speak in front of 1,000 people and it’s also strengthened my leadership skills. The shelter has given me a great mindset and is humbling.”

Thomas attributes her biggest inspiration to her mother, Melissa Thomas.

“My mom was one of 13 children, living in a three-bedroom house. Growing up, she did everything she could to help me and give me what I needed,” she said.

Surprisingly, Thomas said there’s no drama in the pageant world. “The atmosphere is full of positivity and friendships.”

And while Thomas isn’t sure how long she’ll compete, she knows that those experiences have prepared her for the future.

When asked what advice she would give aspiring pageant contenders, she said, “This might sound cliche, but be yourself. Never fake it. You are unique!”

And Thomas certainly is a unique young woman.

You can find Aletha Thomas on Facebook.