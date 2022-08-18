BLUE LICKS — It was the bloodiest battle on the Kentucky frontier and one of the last to be fought in the American Revolutionary War.

On Aug. 19, 1782, on a hill above the Licking River in Robertson County, 50 British Loyalists, along with 300 Native Americans, brutally ambushed 182 Kentucky militiamen that had been rallied by frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

Seventy-two of the militia were killed on that fateful day, including Boone’s son, Israel. When Boone realized his son was dead, he joined the retreat.

In 1928, 146 years later, a monument was erected to honor the militiamen who died during the battle and for 240 years, people have gathered at the Blue Lick’s Battlefield State Resort Park to commemorate the event.

Doug Brown, Blue Lick’s park ranger, said this year’s weekend-long event will be a combination of history and nature.

“We’ll be engaging the public with the most cutting edge research in order to properly interpret history,” he said.

Brown noted that not only is he commissioned the sacred honor of protecting the souls that are buried in the park, but he’s also determined to engage visitors about the natural bounty of the park, most particularly its Short’s goldenrod patch. This particular variety of the goldenrod is only found in the park and is one of the rarest plants in the world.

The entire weekend will be a fun-packed learning experience, beginning with discussions by top archaeologists and historians in their fields throughout the three days. Parents and children alike will enjoy the Kentucky reptile center. Other activities include a tomahawk throw, loom rug-making demonstrations, camper crafts, long rifle demonstrations, a concert and nature hikes.

Among noted speakers are Dr. Mike Gramly and Geoff Bagget.

Although the live reenactment will not be held, visitors will enjoy a stroll through the living history encampment where they’ll get a peek into frontier living.

Brown explained that due to a staff shortage, it was impossible to do the reenactment this year, but doesn’t rule it out in the future.

“It’s a tactile demonstration and we want to do it right,” he said. “Historical accuracy is key. We’re engaging the public and giving them the most cutting edge research to properly interpret the park’s history.”

Brown said the upcoming weekend reflects a nice balance between history and nature and he’s excited for visitors to come to see what the park has to offer.

”Blue Licks is a special park and one of the most special parks in America.”

For more information about the park’s activities, call 859-289-5507 or email [email protected] You can see the weekend’s full schedule online at https://parks.ky.gov/carlisle/parks/historic/blue-licks-battlefield-state-resort-park.