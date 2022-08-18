Maysville native Brian Webb, currently residing in Iowa, sustained a life-changing injury almost 25 years ago that continues to shape his life and goals to this day.

“I suffered severe head trauma just a week after graduating from UK with a degree in communications and journalism; the doctors gave me a 50-50 chance of survival and recovery and said I would never be the same and they were right,” Webb said.

He said recovery took more than a year while he not only had to heal from his injury but also re-learn basic day-to-day activities.

“I had to learn how to talk again and I slurred a lot for a long time, had to learn how to walk and eat and drive a car. It was like just being born all over again,” Webb said.

After recovering as well as he could, Webb said he became very interested in fitness, running in particular.

“It just made sense to me, getting into fitness I mean. You know when you run you have to control your breathing and the oxygen going to your brain promotes brain growth,” he said.

Webb earned his personal trainer certification in 2005 and said the best advice in his program is to walk every day, meditate for 10 minutes and eat an apple.

According to Webb, he has run seven marathons, 22 half marathons, and countless 10Ks. He is now gearing up to run in the Marine Corps 10K.

“I ran in the Marine Corps Marathon 5K Bootcamp Run in 2015 and placed 25th out of 600. This year I’m doing the Marine Corps 10K on Oct. 30, with a fundraiser I put together called ‘Run for Heroes (part of a Wounded Warriors project).’ I’ve already passed the goal of $1,000 by $100 and hope to raise even more,” he said.

Webb said having been injured so severely, he became very compassionate towards soldiers who return home injured or with PTSD.

“This is what I want to do with my life, I want to help wounded soldiers because I understand what it’s like. My brain injury is considered a disability but I’m working and people at my work don’t even know I’ve had a brain injury. Recovering and having a life is possible,” he said.

Though the injury effectively put a stop to a journalism career, Webb has been published in a New York Times bestselling book.

“The book is called ‘Corona Silver Linings.’ It’s a collection of experiences from people around the world and they chose me to be in it. I wrote about my experience with not so much COVID as with the lockdown we lived through,” he said.

According to Webb his injury can make him feel isolated from people, that social distancing was normal for him and he was more worried about the rise in veteran suicides.

“I’m trying to combine running with a way to help the soldiers — this is the first fundraiser running I’ve done,” he said.

Webb said the fundraiser ‘Run for Heroes’ will be taking donations (the page can be found on Facebook under that name) until November 11, Veterans Day.