Georgia Green Stamper, award-winning Kentucky writer, will read from her new book, Small Acreages, beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Kenton Stories with Spirits.

Small Acreages complete a trilogy of connected essays that began with Stamper’s first book, You Can Go Anywhere, and continued in her second, Butter in the Morning.

Told in Stamper’s unique Kentucky voice, Small Acreages returns readers to her Eagle Creek world and its colorful characters, but her voice has both deepened with time and widened to include her journey beyond Natlee.

Many of the essays in this new collection are reflective or as Stamper phrases it, she hopes “to add a handful of words to the ongoing conversation about what it means to be human.” Her wry humor endures, however, popping into even the most poignant of pieces, grounding her, curring through the absurd as her daddy taught her to do, reminding he as her mothers did that “you might as well laugh.”

Praised by Kentucky writers like Silas House, Gwyn Rubio, Linda Scott DeRosier, Leatha Kendrick, Bill Goodman, Steve Vest, and others, Stamper has been called “a writer’s writer” and her essays “a Kentucky treasurer.”

Her first two books were jury selected for inclusion in the Carnegie Center’s “New Books by Great Kentucky Writers” reading series.

Currently, Stamper is a columnist for Kentucky Humanities, and her essays have appeared in numerous anthologies, literary magazines and newspapers. A former local NPR commentator for WUKY and now a member of the Kentucky Humanities Speakers Bureau, Stamper has spoken to audiences throughout the state, sharing her own stories and urging others to preserve their own Kentucky stories.