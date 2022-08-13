For the second time in two years Meadowview Regional Medical Center has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-Star Rating puts it in the top tier of all eligible hospitals in the U.S. with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Only 429 of the more than 3,094 hospitals rated received five stars, officials with the hospital said in a statement released Friday.

“Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” said Joe Koch, chief executive officer of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

The Star Ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about healthcare. CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across five quality areas: mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care and timeliness and effectiveness of care.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center has launched several initiatives in recent years aimed at further enhancing the quality of care provided to patients, including a focus on our foundational elements required to sustain quality care, including committed leadership, systems to ensure continuous performance and process improvement, and a culture dedicated to safety.

“We are honored to serve the healthcare needs of our communities,” Koch said. “We thank our providers, clinical teams and staff for their commitment to our patients and to one another. It is their dedication that made this five-star rating possible and that will continue to drive our quality improvement initiatives going forward.”

For more information on the Star Ratings Program, visit the CMS website at Medicare.gov. For more information on Meadowview Regional Medical Center, visit MeadowviewRegional.com.