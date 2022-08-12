Lewisburg-Millscreek Lions Club together with Murphy’s Restoration is hosting a donation drive for needed supplies in Eastern Kentucky.

The storm that swept through Eastern Kentucky and the resulting flood which led to the loss of life and possessions for those in the region continues to prompt organizations from all parts of Kentucky to get involved and meet as many needs of the flood victims as they can.

President of the Lewisburg Lions Club Mike Merrill, said the club will start taking donations on Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. and continue accepting donations through Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Those wishing to donate can drop off items at the Lewisburg Lions Club gym.

“Through TV reports and contacts in the area, we don’t believe bottled water donations are needed at this time, through many generous donations they have more than they know what to do with. Right now the number one thing is money and then they are trying to clean up and need shovels and rakes and cleaning supplies,” Merrill said.

He said they will take any donations of clothing and non-perishable items people want to donate and that baby items, especially formula, are also needed.

“It just seems like after 10 days most people forget when things like this happen, they figure “OK, we’ve been donating for over a week now so they’re going to be OK.” That’s just not how it works when this many people lose absolutely everything and are still going to be dealing with the aftermath for who knows how long,” Merrill said.

Merrill said he has so much compassion for these circumstances due to good friends who lost everything in a flood years ago.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to see, people losing everything they worked for all their lives and now they have to start over; for older/retired people, well what are they supposed to do? It’s hard on anybody to lose everything — I know that and now we just want to help where we can,” he said.

Merrill said Johnny Murphy of Murphy’s Restoration deserves the credit for spearheading the donation drive by bringing the idea to the Lions Club.

“Johnny came to us — he’s not a member of the club but a friend — he said we needed to help them out in Eastern Kentucky and that he would donate the use of his trailer to haul donations in,” Merrill said.

All donations gathered will be delivered to Eastern Kentucky on Monday, Aug. 15.