Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County.

Carla Toncray Clement addressed the court on behalf of event organizers Duke Ford and Melissa Mains and revealed that A League of Their Own will once again be the recipient of the Un-filthy 5K proceeds. She also said the event has been revamped from its former format and will, instead of being a mud run-type course, competitors will tackle a series of inflatables.

The Un-filthy 5K will take place on Sept. 17, on Ford Acres Farm.

Since its inception, the Filthy 5K, now the Un-Filthy 5K has raised nearly $44,000 for charity.

Judge Executive Owen McNeill presented the report from the animal shelter and explained to commissioners that he has been addressing deficiencies at the shelter that have resulted in several miscues over the past few months.

McNeill said he, staff and volunteer coordinators are working on policies and procedures for the adoption of animals from the facility and that he has reached out to national animal-centered organizations for advice. He also spoke of the possibility of forming a public-private partnership to operate the shelter.

McNeill urged anyone who may be interested in volunteering at the shelter to contact Barb Berns, the volunteer coordinator.

Reports were also presented by Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary, Road Department Supervisor Joe Brown, Landfill Manager Todd Leonard, Sheriff Patrick Boggs, and Treasurer Kim Muse, along with reports from recycling, solid waste and property abatement.

In other business, the court:

— Received the EMS report from Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle and a permit report for construction.

— Approved the Fair Housing Ordinance with updated language.

— Approved the Section 3 Action Plan update.

— Awarded the bid for the expansion of broadband services in Maysville and Mason County to Spectrum.