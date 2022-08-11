‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” runs Aug. 19-Sept. 5

The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Aug. 19- Sept. 5.

“We aggressively watch for impaired drivers year-round, but by joining this effort, we will make our roadways safer during the heavily-traveled Labor Day holiday,” said MPD Major Chris Conley.

There were more than 4,700 total collisions involving an impaired driver in Kentucky last year, resulting in more than 2,200 injuries and 138 deaths. During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 56 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 30 injuries and two deaths.

“We hope the campaign will serve as a reminder to make smart choices before getting behind the wheel,” said Deputy Cameron Griffin. “However, if someone chooses to drive while under the influence of any substance, drug or alcohol, they will be arrested.”

The two law enforcement agencies will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Maysville and Mason County during the same period. During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.

Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community, officers said. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the commonwealth to help promote highway safety.

According to NHTSA, on average, there is one alcohol impaired driving-related fatality every 50 minutes across America. Also according to NHTSA, high-visibility enforcement such as the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign reduces alcohol-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

“Driving impaired is simply not worth the risk,” said MCSO Deputy Cameron Griffin. “Remember, we will be out in force, so ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’”

For more information, visit the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign Headquarters at https://one.nhtsa.gov/drivesober/