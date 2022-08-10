On Thursday, students will return to school at St. Patrick School and on Aug. 29, Mason County students will be back in the classroom.

The Maysville Police Department is reminding drivers to keep those dates in mind as traffic will be impacted and motorists should expect delays.

Kentucky State Police are offering some safety reminders for drivers.

— School Speed Zones: As students return to school there will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the school zones enforcing the reduced speed limits. Please be mindful of these school zones and reduce speed as appropriate while driving by any school.

— School Bus Stop Arms: As school buses return to their routes please remember to abide by the stop sign on the side of the bus when they are stopped allowing children on and off the bus. KRS 189.370 classifies passing of a loading or unloading school or church bus as a Class B Misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class A Misdemeanor for the second or greater offense. KRS 189.990 lays out the penalties for a conviction as follows: “Any person who violates KRS 189.370 shall for the first offense be fined not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than two hundred dollars ($200) or imprisoned not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty (60) days, or both. For each subsequent offense occurring within three (3) years, the person shall be fined not less than three hundred dollars ($300) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500) or imprisoned not less than sixty (60) days nor more than six (6) months, or both. The minimum fine for this violation shall not be subject to suspension. A minimum of six (6) points shall be assessed against the driving record of any person convicted.”

— You may see law enforcement following bus routes to ensure compliance with the school bus stop arms.-

— Safe Schools Program: Kentucky State Police, along with local law enforcement agencies, have been busy conducting school walk throughs and active shooter training programs with our local schools prior to children returning to the classroom. As school returns to session, Post 6 Troopers will be working vigilantly to ensure safety both inside and outside of our schools.

Not only school, but other events also affect traffic, MPD said. They include the Two Bridge Run in the early morning of Sept. 3. Traffic will be impacted in the downtown Maysville area from the William Harsha Bridge through the Second Street area near Prospect Street. Also, there will be about a one-hour closure of the Simon Kenton Bridge. This event hosts many runners and MPD cautions motorists to avoid the area, if in the area to slow down and look for runners.

Also on Sept. 3, from 4-7 p.m., there will be a block party on Plum Street between Third and Fourth streets. The street will be blocked off for the event. This event will showcase the completion of the Fourth Street Wall and will feature a live band, bounce houses for the kids, as well as several vendors.