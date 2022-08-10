GEORGETOWN, Ohio —Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash that took the life of a teenager.

The accident took place on Louisville Road near Degler Road in Bratton Township, Adams County, officials said, just after 7 p.m.

Preliminary investigation into the event indicates a 2005 Honda TRX400EX, operated by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers failed to negotiate a left curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Myers was first taken by first responders to the Adams County Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Assisting at the scene were the Peebles Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Medical Services.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post.