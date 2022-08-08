In conjunction with National 811 Day on Thursday, August 11, Columbia Gas of Kentucky hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Kentucky811.org at least two full business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

With the summer heat in full swing and more people spending time at home, homeowners turn to do-it-yourself work in and around their yards. National 811 Day is the perfect opportunity to remind folks of the importance of calling 811 at least two business days before digging.

In 2021, 28.41 percent of natural gas pipeline damages in Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s 30-county service area occurred due to failure to call 811 before a digging project. According to the Common Ground Alliance, there is less than a 1 percent chance of damaging a utility line when you call 811 before digging.

When contacting 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Kentucky 811, the local one-call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be conveniently made online at Kentucky811.org. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. Requests should be made at least two full business days before digging, this service is provided free of charge.

Changes in Kentucky’s Dig Law that went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, require a positive response from utilities before work begins. In addition, the law now identifies the tolerance zone as 24 inches on either side of the pipeline or “facility.” No mechanized equipment may be used within the tolerance zone. For additional information about updates to Kentucky’s Dig Law, visit kentucky811.org.

Across the United States, an underground utility line is damaged every few minutes because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. With more people at home during the summer and relying on their utilities to work and communicate, inconvenient outages are important to avoid. Every digging project, no matter how big or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 or a visit to Kentucky811.org before starting.

Customers in Eastern Kentucky who have experienced flooding should remember to contact 811 as repairs and rebuilding begin. For additional flooding tips, visit ColumbiaGasKY.com/flooding.