AUGUSTA — St. Augustine Church is hosting its 54th Annual Summer Festival Aug. 26-28, 2022, at the church campus.

Organizers said the festival promises to be a full weekend of food, live music, and fun for all ages.

St. Augustine’s Summer Festival features daily fun and events as well as a schedule of activities for each day. Attendees are welcome to play bingo, play five-card draw, or participate in a ham raffle in which a ham is awarded hourly. A silent auction will take place during the entire festival. Inflatables and games for kids will be available every day.

The festival will kick off on Friday, Aug. 26, with a Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. Pub food will continue to be served from 7 p.m. throughout the evening until 11 p.m., with music performed by Eastern Kentucky band, Bedford.

Saturday, Aug. 27, begins with a Catholic Mass at 4 p.m., leading into a BBQ dinner at 5-7 p.m. Pub Food will again be served from 7-11 p.m., with music by acoustic band, the Corner Boys. An animal petting zoo and ice cream bar will available for children from 5-9 p.m. A No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will be taking place from 5-11 p.m., with signups starting at 3:30 p.m.

The final day of the festival starts early on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. with Mass. A fried chicken and country ham dinner will follow at 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. At 3 p.m., the Hennessy Burger Shack will open up until 7 p.m. Music will be performed by Ashley Ranae from 11:30 a.m.- to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend the Brad Brown Magic Show from 3-4 p.m.

Silent Auction winners will be announced at 3-4 p.m., on Sunday leading into a final live music performance by Steve Bonafel from 4:30 -6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Major Cash Raffle can enter the raffle now by visiting raffle.saintauggustine-augusta.org/give. Winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Those interested in participating must be 18 years old or older.

Visit saintaugustine-augusta.org for a full schedule and more information on the Summer Festival.