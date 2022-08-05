The number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise and local health officials said Wednesday they are concerned about the direction the case numbers are heading.

Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said staff has been closely monitoring the numbers and reported positive cases have increased over the past two months.

“Without question, the numbers are up,” McKay said. “There were 1,417 cases reported in January but we saw those numbers decline until we reached a low of 14 back in April. Since then, the number of positive cases has risen up to 277 for the month of July.”

There are a number of factors that McKay said come into play as to why positive cases have risen.

“It’s summer. Festivals, county fairs and family reunions are in full swing. When you consider all that’s going on and you add a little complacency, everyone can just about expect the numbers to go nowhere but up,” he said.

With the school year quickly approaching, McKay said people should make themselves a mental note to practice what health officials have been preaching for the past two years.

“Know your surroundings. Wash your hands and keep hand sanitizer around whenever possible. Keep a mask in your purse or in your pocket and use it whenever you feel the need to do so.”

McKay is also encouraging people who have been hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine to consider doing so.

“Put it on your bucket list. If you have been considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time to follow through,” McKay said.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department offers Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, as well as pediatric vaccines for children six months of age and older. Vaccine clinics are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the Mason County Health Center and on Wednesdays at the Robertson County Health Center. To schedule an appointment, go to http://www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 for assistance.